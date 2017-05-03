Deadlock in negotiations lead to stalling of preparations

MKMVA conference postponed

2 May 2017

Johannesburg - A deadlock in negotiations in the Umkhonto We Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) joint preparatory committee has led to a postponement in its conference.

The MK National Council warned that unity of former MK cadres is paramount and a non-negotiable to contribute positively to interventions aimed at saving the African National Congress.

Over the past week the Steering Committee of MK National Council seized with the stalled preparations for an inclusive penultimate conference of all former members of Umkhonto weSizwe, it said.

MK National Council said it viewed the deadlock of the Joint-Preparatory-Committee and the subsequent decision by MKMVA to embark on a unilateral process to prepare for conference most regrettable.

"We welcome the intervention by the ANC, through the Secretary-General's [Gwede Mantashe] office to get joint preparations back on track..."

The steering committee of the MK National Council will take place on Saturday, it said.

News24