Seven accused of killing suspected criminals sentenced to 25 years imprisonment

Mob justice will not be tolerated - Limpopo High Court

23 February 2017

Polokwane – Seven people who were accused of killing suspected criminals have been found guilty and sentenced to 25 years imprisonment in the Limpopo High Court.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the court ruled on Thursday that "mob justice" meted out by the accused from Khujwana village near Tzaneen was well planned.

Friday Mlondobozi, 18, Martin Zwane, 23, Lebo Sekhodiso, 25, Moshe Chabalala, 31, Yvonne Bayani, 38, Aubrey Kakgoale, 34, and Octavious Mashele, 35, were each sentenced to two counts of murder, kidnapping and assault.

This after Chabalala claimed that the two murdered men, Foster Mushwana and Mack Monyela, robbed him of cash and a cellphone in September 2015.

State witnesses testified that the accused chased and assaulted the men with bricks, sticks, bottles and crates at a local tavern.

They then dragged Mushwana and Monyela to a soccer field where the group of men continued beating the pair until they died.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charge.

"The court found no substantial and compelling circumstances justifying departure from the prescribed minimum sentences on all counts," said NPA provincial spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi.

State advocate Trot Mphahlele told the court that the accused had planned the attack and acted in common purpose.

During sentencing the court said it was convinced that the State had proven the element of common purpose and the accused were aware of the consequences of their actions.

Malabi-Dzhangi said the NPA welcomes the sentences, adding that the sentences will send a clear message that mob justice will not be tolerated.

This article first appeared on News24, see here.



