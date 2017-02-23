League says former Eskom CEO will add value to the skill base in Parliament

Molefe represents 'black excellence' - KZN ANCYL

22 February 2017

Durban - The ANC Youth League in KwaZulu-Natal has thrown its weight behind former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe, saying he represents "black excellence".

Speaking at a press conference at the ANC provincial headquarters on Wednesday, youth league provincial secretary Thanduxolo Sabelo welcomed Molefe to the National Assembly.

Molefe was expected to be sworn in as an MP soon.

"We regard this step by the ANC as one that will add value to the available skill base in the National Assembly. Brian represents black excellence and we are not surprised by the noise made by opposition parties, because they stand directly opposite to black excellence."

Sabelo said that Molefe brought hope to the country and would be a good fit for the National Treasury.

"Capital is in panic because it knows the ANC has a programme for radical transformation. Areas where Brian could be fit to transform is the National Treasury. That is amongst the places where his capabilities must be taken."

ANCYL NEC member Jane Khoza referred to Molefe as "appropriate".

"He is the type of personnel we need. He has what it takes to transform the economy and bring change in Parliament."

Zuma must save SA

Sabelo then went on to accuse Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan of defending "white monopoly capital".

"We call upon President Jacob Zuma to intervene on the matter of the capture of National Treasury by white monopoly capital in order to save SA from those who are willing to manipulate the rand in order to maximise profit."

Sabelo said that the ANCYL had lost hope in Gordhan.

Molefe resigned as Eskom CEO shortly after former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela’s State of Capture report.

The document contains cellphone evidence that Molefe and Ajay Gupta, the eldest of three controversial Gupta brothers, made 58 telephone calls to one another between August 2015 and March 2016.

This article first appeared on News24, see here.