FF Plus to determine if revenue service not misused for political purposes by singling out members of opposition parties for auditing

More complaints against SARS on problems with VAT repayments

4 May 2017

The FF Plus increasingly receives complaints from the public concerning VAT refunds from the South African Revenue Service (SARS) and will lay a complaint about this with the ombudsman for tax, says Adv. Anton Alberts, the FF Plus' chairperson and parliamentary spokesman on economics.

Adv. Alberts says it is ironic that the revenue service now applies additional pressure on business enterprises with the delay of VAT repayments since it has a large impact on companies ' cash flow.

He says it could be compared with starving the geese who are expected to lay the country's golden eggs but still expect from them to fill the basket year after year.

"It is also notable that a trend has formed where audits are done increasingly where the SAID should do refunds, but not the other way around.

"The FF Plus was also asked to determine whether the Revenue Service is not misused for political purposes by singling out Parliament members of opposition parties for auditing. SARS will have to provide answers about this," says Adv. Alberts.

Issued by Anton Alberts, FF Plus chairperson and parliamentary spokesperson: Economics, 4 May 2017