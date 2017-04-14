UDM Leader suggested April 25 as the new date but Parliament will reschedule after constituency period

Motion of no confidence could be debated in May

13 April 2017

Cape Town - The motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma might now only be held in May, after it was postponed at the request of opposition parties.

United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa had suggested April 25 as the new date. Parliament said on Wednesday that the programming committee would reschedule the motion after the constituency period.

Parliament's second term starts on May 2.

Political parties were due to debate a motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma on Tuesday, April 18.

The UDM, Economic Freedom Fighters and Democratic Alliance, however, asked for the postponement after the Constitutional Court on Wednesday allowed the UDM direct access to argue its case that MPs be allowed to vote in the motion by secret ballot.

DA Chief Whip John Steenhuisen said it would have been disrespectful for the motion to continue while the Constitutional Court process was ongoing.

The court gave parties wishing to oppose the UDM's application for a secret ballot until 12:00 on Thursday to file papers, and the UDM until 16:00 next Wednesday to file its reply.

News24