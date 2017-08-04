Vehicle Khoza and fellow MPs were travelling in collided with a minibus taxi while en route to a number of schools in Cape Winelands

3 August 2017

Cape Town - The African National Congress has sent its heartfelt condolences to the family of MP Timothy Khoza, who died on Wednesday during an accident in Paarl.

The vehicle Khoza and fellow MPs were travelling in collided with a minibus taxi while en route to a number of schools in the Cape Winelands area, as part of an oversight visit by the portfolio committee on basic education.

There were five people, including Khoza and three MPS, in the shuttle when it overturned following the collision. The other occupants were seriously injured, and are in a stable condition at Paarl Medi-Clinic and Paarl Provincial Hospital.

He was 57.

"It is with heavy hearts that the African National Congress has learnt of a car accident in the Western Cape involving four Members of Parliament during an oversight visit," national spokesperson Zizi Kodwa said on Wednesday.

"In the accident, one of our ANC MPs comrade Timothy Khoza tragically lost his life. The African National Congress sends its heartfelt condolences to the family of comrade Khoza.

"He died in the line of duty, serving his country and his people.

"May his family, his comrades find comfort in a life lived for the betterment of the lives of others."

Commitment and dedication

The party wished the injured MPs a speedy recovery.

Khoza was sworn in as an MP for the first time at the start of the fifth term of Parliament on May 26, 2014, following the ANC's victory in the 2014 general elections.

He was a MP nominated by the Mpumalanga ANC in 2014. He was based in the Ehlanzeni Region, Nkomazi sub-Region and served on the basic education portfolio committee since June of that year.

He also served on the small business development portfolio committee since May 2015.

He was also the 123rd candidate on the ANC's national election list for the 2014 general elections.

In a statement on Wednesday, Parliament said Khoza was known among his colleagues as a devoted public representative with untiring commitment and dedication to the service of the people.

Fellow MP Mandla Mandela said he saluted Khoza and the injured for their service to the people.

"We know that no words can replace the loss of a loved one, a breadwinner and a champion of educating our children.

"We will not forget the sterling contribution that comrade Khoza has made and the hard work and sacrifices to ensure that the young flowers of our nation come into full bloom and make us a truly proud nation."

News24