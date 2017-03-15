Kweyama is the CEO of Business Unity SA and was previously executive director of Anglo American SA, the first woman to hold such a position

MPs recommend Kweyama as SABC interim board chair

14 March 2017

Cape Town - Parliament's portfolio committee on communications has recommended Khanyisile Kweyama to serve as SABC interim board chairperson.

The committee met on Tuesday to finalise a list of five names to be recommended to the National Assembly in its interim board report.

It will be considered for adoption in the House on Wednesday.

The five names are: Krish Naidoo, Febe Potgieter-Gqubule, Khanyisile Kweyama, Mathatha Tsedu and John Matisonn.

Kweyama and Tsedu have been nominated as interim board chairperson and deputy chairperson respectively.

Kweyama is the CEO of Business Unity South Africa.

She was previously executive director of Anglo American SA, the first woman to hold such position at the company, and also served on the Telkom board.

Names agreed to in urgent meeting

She has also served on the National Planning Commission appointed by the president. She was named as a champion of social cohesion in the fight against racism in Gauteng by the premier.

She has a Masters in management from Wits University.

The list of five names was agreed to last Wednesday during an urgent committee meeting.

The ANC nominated Naidoo, Potgieter-Gqubule and Kweyama. It also supported the EFF's nomination of Tsedu, a veteran journalist and editor.

Naidoo is a former board member who resigned publicly in October. He is a qualified lawyer with expertise in compliance.

Potgieter-Gqubule would be strong on governance and policy, the ANC said. She was recently deputy chief of staff for former African Union Commission chairperson Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

The DA nominated Matisonn, a media studies professor and former executive editor of SABC radio.

