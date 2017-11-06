Killer rapists in ECape used fake profile to lure women to their death in Qumbu

East London – Eastern Cape police on Saturday arrested two suspects in connection with the rape and murder of three women in Qumbu.

The suspects, a 28-year-old man and his 21-year-old girlfriend, are believed to have used a fake Facebook profile to lure the women to the small town in the Eastern Cape, police spokesperson Mzukisi Fatyela said in a statement.

They face three cases of murder and four cases rape.

Fatyela said the man would transfer money into the victims' bank account through the money markets of two major retail outlets.

She said the victims travelled, in some cases, up to 350km to Qumbu.

Once the victims arrived in Qumbu, the suspect acting through the fake Facebook profile would tell the women that he was preoccupied and would send somebody else to fetch them.

However, the suspect would arrive, pretending to be someone else, and take the victims to the Ngcalukeni fields where he'd rape and kill them.

Fatyela said the victims were strangled with fishing rope and stripped from their clothes.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Mthatha Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

