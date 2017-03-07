Super Zuma says municipal manager's death a major blow to the people of Richmond

ANCKZN ANGERED AT THE DESPICABLE KILLING OF ONE OF THE BEST MUNICIPAL MANAGERS IN THE PROVINCE

6 March 2017

The African National Congress in KwaZulu-Natal is shocked and angered at the brutal murder of Richmond Municipality’s young and devoted Manager, Mr. Sibusiso Edward Sithole.

Details regarding Sithole’s murder remain sketchy but it appears that he was savagely attacked at around 8:45am today on the side of the road. His assailants had allegedly impersonated the police when they asked him to stop.

The ANC Provincial Secretary, Cde Super Zuma has described Sithole’s death as major blow to the people of Richmond, saying that the late municipal manager had devoted his life to serving his community.

“We are concerned as the ANC because we are losing people whom we need in terms of competently providing services to the people. He was a dedicated employee who restored the dignity of the Richmond Municipality. We strongly condemn the killing and we call on our law enforcement agencies to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book,” Cde Zuma added.

Mr. Sithole, 39, was among the best young administrators in the country and his work ethic had resulted in Richmond Municipality receiving clean audit. His hard work was also recognized by the provincial Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs which in 2014 named him the best municipality manager in KwaZulu-Natal.

“As the ANC, we have lost a comrade and dedicated man who always served our people with distinction. We send our heartfelt condolences to Mr. Sithole’s siblings, his family, colleagues in the municipality and the community of Richmond. We deep our black, green and gold banner in memory of the sterling and leading role this cadre and hero of our people played in changing the lives of the people in Richmond.”

Statement issued by Mdumiseni Ntuli, ANC KZN spokesperson, 6 March 2017