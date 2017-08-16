All ANC MPs also boycotted committee in protest at Dr Makhosi Khoza remaining chairperson

Muthambi fails to attend meeting on alleged nepotism

Cape Town – Minister of public service and administration Faith Muthambi did not show up for a meeting where she had to account for the recent allegations of nepotism levelled against her.

Furthermore, all the ANC MPs on the portfolio committee on public service and administration, bar Nyami Booi, boycotted the meeting as it is chaired by dissident ANC MP Dr Makhosi Khoza.

After a short presentation by the department, Khoza asked how the committee wants to proceed in Muthambi and the director general’s absence.

Khoza confirmed that Muthambi said she will attend the meeting. Khoza also asked her to present a written submission on the allegations against her, but this was not submitted.

DA and EFF MPs want Muthambi to be subpoenaed to appear before the committee.

The meeting is ongoing.

