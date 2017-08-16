NEWS & ANALYSIS

Muthambi fails to attend meeting on alleged nepotism

News24 |
15 August 2017
All ANC MPs also boycotted committee in protest at Dr Makhosi Khoza remaining chairperson

Muthambi fails to attend meeting on alleged nepotism

Cape Town – Minister of public service and administration Faith Muthambi did not show up for a meeting where she had to account for the recent allegations of nepotism levelled against her.

Furthermore, all the ANC MPs on the portfolio committee on public service and administration, bar Nyami Booi, boycotted the meeting as it is chaired by dissident ANC MP Dr Makhosi Khoza.

After a short presentation by the department, Khoza asked how the committee wants to proceed in Muthambi and the director general’s absence.

Khoza confirmed that Muthambi said she will attend the meeting. Khoza also asked her to present a written submission on the allegations against her, but this was not submitted.

DA and EFF MPs want Muthambi to be subpoenaed to appear before the committee.

The meeting is ongoing.

News24

 

Looking for sunshine: The grandiosity of Independent’s Dr Iqbal Survé – Herbst
Gupta Lieutenant Mark Pamensky faces fresh corruption charges from OUTA
‘SA needs fewer shopping malls and more local markets’ – UP Prof
Shock and awe: Herman Mashaba’s plan to evict JHB CBD’s illegal aliens
Stephen Mulholland: History offers SA hope from ravages of Zuptoids

iSERVICE FEED