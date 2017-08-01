Federation says lack of consequences for nefarious activities is proof that political loyalty is valued more than efficiency

The Minister of Public Service and Administration Minister ,Ms Faith Muthambi should be disciplined and forced to pay back the taxpayer’s money

31 July 2017

The Congress of South African Trade Unions has noted with disbelief and deep concern the media reports alleging that the Minister of Public Service and Administration, Ms Faith Muthambi abused her position by flying her family members and friends to attend the department’s budget vote using the taxpayer’s money.

The federation wants these allegations investigated and the minister needs to pay back the taxpayer’s money. She should also be disciplined for her indiscretions. We also demand answers on the allegations of nepotism by the minister.

We find it bothersome that at time when millions of poor people are struggling to survive and when public servants are being told about government’s austerity measures, the minister is splurging on her family without constraints.

These allegations prove that this administration has the convoy move at the speed of the slowest ship. It is these momentary lapses of common sense that are eroding the people’s trust of their government. The lack of accountability and consequences for nefarious activities by some ministers is proof that political loyalty is valued more by this administration that efficiency. This supports the view that our current leadership is dishonest and cynical; and that the Batho Pele principles have been banished to the limbo of forgotten things.

Workers will remember this wasteful expenditure when they re-open their public service wage negotiations at the end of the year. If there is money for minister’s junkets , we expect that money will also be found for public servants , who carry this country on their backs.

Issued by Sizwe Pamla, National Spokesperson, COSATU, 31 July 2017