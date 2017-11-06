SACP DSG accuses ANC Ekurhuleni chairperson of trying to sabotage event

Mzwandile Masina has no respect for ANC customs – Solly Mapaila

Johannesburg – ANC Ekurhuleni chairperson Mzwandile Masina and uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans' Association president Kebby Maphatsoe tried to sabotage an alliance gathering in Katlehong on Friday, alleged SACP leader Solly Mapaila.

Mapaila was addressing ANC and alliance supporters during an OR Tambo centenary event in honour of Chris Hani.

"I spoke to Masina and I told him that I know that you are coordinating with Maphatsoe to sabotage this event. I told him, please do not try to dismantle this event because it's in honour of Hani," Mapaila said.

Masina was lambasted by ANC and alliance partners during the event with some calling for his resignation.

In his address, Mapaila said Masina was not his political equal.

"Masina, politically, he is my junior. Far junior. I don't fight with him. I don't care what position he wants. He doesn't respect power. He doesn't respect ANC customs."

'If he wants to go, he must go'

Mapaila said that Masina had been using his power in Ekurhuleni. "When he has the power he does not want to impart it to the next generation. All he does is talk a lot, condemning his political elders like (Cyril) Ramaphosa saying he won't be ruled by him."

Mapaila added that Masina was making statements in the media for "political expediency".

READ: I will not serve under Ramaphosa - Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina

Masina, in an exclusive with News24, said he would never serve under Ramaphosa. He had earlier pronounced with the Ekurhuleni regional executive committee that he was supporting Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to succeed President Jacob Zuma.

His statements have been widely criticised by ANC insiders in his region.

ANC Youth League leader in Ekurhuleni Wandile Madliwa called for Masina's resignation during the event in Katlehong. He said Masina need not wait until Ramaphosa is ANC president.

"We welcome his resignation. If he wants to go, he must go," Madliwa said.

News24