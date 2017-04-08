Former AU chairperson's account tweeted that she would not be part of 'rubbish' marches

Dlamini-Zuma rejects 'rubbish' march tweet as fake

Cape Town - Former African Union Commission chair Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma claimed that a tweet on her verified account, criticising Friday's anti-Zuma protests, was a fake.

“I am aware of a fake tweet doing rounds purportedly coming from my account. The source of this is currently being investigated,” said the apparent contender for the presidency in 2019.

I am aware of a fake tweet doing rounds purportedly coming from my account.The source of this is currently being investigated.— Dr Dlamini Zuma (@DlaminiZuma) April 7, 2017

Before it was removed, the tweet read: “... this is what they protecting... hence some of us not part of this rubbish... they must join us for the march for our land they stole”.

The below tweet is being shared, apparently posted and deleted by presidential hopeful @DlaminiZuma. A link to it is also turning up dead. pic.twitter.com/3iSN5Q66nK

— Verashni Pillay (@verashni) April 7, 2017

Her AU spokesperson Vukani Mthintswa said his contract had come to an end and she no longer had an office, so he could no longer speak on her behalf.





News24