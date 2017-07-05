League says it also wants David Mabuza as DP, and Ace Magashule as SG

Dlamini-Zuma strolling alone to presidency - ANCYL KZN

Johannesburg - There are no threats to former African Union Commission Chairperson Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma's path toward the African National Congress presidency says the ANC Youth League in KwaZulu-Natal.

The league which pronounced her as its preferred candidate, said it wanted Mpumalanga chairperson David Mabuza as her deputy and Ace Magashule from the Free State as the secretary general.

ANC Women's League treasurer general Maite Nkoana-Mashabane is the league's preference for the ANC treasurer general and chair of political education Nathi Mthethwa as chairperson for the ANC.

The league wants the ANC to chance its top structures in order to allow for two deputy secretary generals, the first one being Jessie Duarte and the other taken up by Fikile Mbalula.

"If you go inside this policy conference, contrary to what you are reporting, contrary to what your bosses say you must report that hall is very clear," said ANCYL KZN provincial secretary Thanduxolo Sabelo.

"She's walking alone, just strolling to the presidency of the ANC," he added.

'Clear position'

The provincial secretary rejected a proposal put forward by its mother body in KwaZulu-Natal which has proposed that the loser in the highly contested race to replace President Jacob Zuma as president of the 105 year old liberation movement should automatically become the deputy president.

"The ANCYL has a very clear position in terms of leadership for December," he said, refusing to entertain the idea.

He said the party should unite on programmes of moving the country forward but that individual preferences had to be respected.

He also dismissed ideas put forward by some for the current deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa who is also vying for the top post to take the deputy position should he not emerge as president or for Dlamini-Zuma to take up the role should she not win the race to lead the ANC.

"The league has a very clear position: We want Mama Dlamini-Zuma as president," said Sabelo.

He said the league understood that there would be a lot of persuasion between the different structures as the party proceeds toward its elective conference in December.

"[This] is the perspective we are bringing forward: Engage us on the perspective and if we believe that and want to change we will definitely do that.

"The league believes the ANC needs to be united at all, cost, have everyone working together at all cost but unity does not mean we must share positions," he continued.

