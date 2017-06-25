President says he believes in what Minister Zwane has done

New charter won't bring down mining sector - Zuma

Cape Town – President Jacob Zuma on Thursday said he endorses the new Mining Charter gazetted on Thursday June 15, saying the revised regulations were drawn up in consultation with Cabinet.

Zuma was responding to questions in the National Assembly where Mmusi Maimane, leader of the Democratic Alliance, asked him if he supported the new charter, which has caused uncertainty in markets and has been widely condemned by business, labour and civil society.

The ANC also suggested that Mines Minister Mosebenzi Zwane did not consult with the ruling party’s economic transformation committee before releasing the charter, and said it is concerned about its impact on employment.

“What he (Zwane) has been doing (with the Mining Charter) was approved by Cabinet,” Zuma said. “We have said we need to do something to change the economy to ensure we ignite it. We could not stay at (the) same place without being innovative – particularly in mining.”

Mining has been in South Africa for centuries during boom times and economic decline and this is not the first time there has been a recession, Zuma said.

He emphasised that government couldn’t wait for the recession to pass before announcing the Mining Charter.

Zuma denied that the launch of the new regulations will be “an action that brings down the mining sector”.

“Not if you have a clear strategy. I believe this will bring about change in mining, including production. I believe in what the minister has done.”

'The people of SA elected me as leader'

Responding to a follow-up question from Cope MP Deidre Carter about the recession and sovereign credit rating downgrades, Zuma expressed doubt if MPs appreciate the global situation South Africa finds itself in.

“In terms of ratings agencies – South Africa is not the only country that has been downgraded,” Zuma said. “I don’t know what is wrong in those countries (that have been downgraded).

"Is it because of their leaders, or because of their economies, or whatever? But the way in which you discuss South Africa – it’s as if we’re the only country that has been downgraded.”

Zuma said the policies that were in place before and after 1994 need to be taken into consideration.

"And lastly, I'm not standing here because I said Jacob Zuma is a good leader. He was elected by the people of this country. And that is a reality," Zuma said.

Nuclear energy will enrich SA, Zuma says

Cape Town – Nuclear energy will bring profits and dividends to South Africa for thousands of years to come, said President Jacob Zuma in Parliament on Thursday.

He was responding to questions from MPs on government’s plans to continue pursuing a nuclear build programme despite a Western Cape High Court ruling that the process followed by government had been unlawful and unconstitutional.

Zuma repeated previous statements that government intends on procuring nuclear energy at a pace and scale that the country can afford as part of an energy mix.

He also came out in favour of nuclear energy as an income generator for South Africa. “It will bring a lot of money to the country. In any business there is capital that builds the business and then the business comes to a point where it breaks even,” Zuma said.

He said those who protest against nuclear energy must bear in mind what can be achieved with the nuclear energy generation. “If we have to follow the logic of the protestor, we won’t start any business in South Africa,” Zuma said.

“That is why we support it and are working on it. Those who protest say we want to create bombs with it (nuclear). But it will be used for peace purposes,” Zuma said.

Zuma also categorically denied that he or any family member has benefited from any nuclear-related transaction.

“I don’t know of any transaction. Nothing, nothing, nothing. I’ll say it now and I’ll say it in future.”

The President was responding to a comment from DA leader Mmusi Maimane telling Zuma that the truth about nuclear will surface one day.

“Corrupt matters emerge much later,” Maimaine said, citing the Nkandla matter as an example when Zuma was found to have unduly benefited from upgrades to his homestead.

“In the same way as Nkandla the truth about the nuclear deal will also emerge. It will come out.”

He asked Zuma to tell South Africa if he or any member of his family has received any payment related to nuclear procurement from any person, organisation or government agency, “including Russia”, related to nuclear procurement.

Zuma was resolute that he had never been found guilty of any wrongdoing regarding Nkandla.

"Nothing ever found that I was involved (with Nkandla). It was my house that was built. That's all. You plant things that are not true," he told Maimane.