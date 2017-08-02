Union to meet with management for purposes of settlement

NEHAWU suspends strike at NHLS pending finalisation of settlement agreement

1 August 2017

Following a very successful NHLS strike which assisted the union in compelling the employer to accede to the demands of the union on a number of issues, the union has taken a decision to suspend the national strike with immediate effect pending the finalization of the settlement agreement.

The decision was taken following the conclusion of an extensive consultation with members on the revised offer tabled by the management of the National Health Laboratories Services [NHLS] last week Friday. In this regard, the union has urgently asked for a meeting with NHLS management for purposes of settlement.

As NEHAWU we would like to commend our members for remaining disciplined and resolute in picket lines as they were struggling for a living wage and better working conditions. We applaud the tenacity with which they confronted the intransigency of the employer coupled with a court interdict meant to discourage them.

We continue to reiterate our call for the NHLS to be brought back into the Public Service. The current funding model of the NHLS will continuously make the institution to be amenable to financial strains, maladministration and corruption.

Issued by Khaya Xaba, Media Liaison Officer, NEHAWU, 1 August 2017