ANC endorses document claiming imperialist powers working to bring about "regime change" in region

he ANC has adopted as its official position a highly conspiratorial report that claims Western imperialist powers are working through opposition parties, NGOs and hash-tag campaigns such as Zuma Must Fall to force “regime change” in South Africa and other countries of the region.

The report, marked "confidential", lumps together as "regime change manifestation" Mozambique's rebel movement Renamo and the DA and EFF.

In highly emotive language, it describes NGOs as "Trojan horses" and "storm troopers" serving a "subversive agenda”. It also suggests that Western powers are establishing a military presence in the region to prepare for forcible regime change, if softer methods fail.

The document is based on a workshop of secretaries general of six former liberation movements in the region, including the ANC's Gwede Mantashe.

Click here to read the full report.