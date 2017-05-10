Motlhabane says govt not happy with decision

North West MEC to appeal Coligny bail judgment

9 May 2017

Coligny - The North West MEC for safety told residents that they would appeal the decision of the Coligny Magistrate's Court which granted bail to the two men accused of killing a 16-year-old boy.

"We are appealing the bail application. As government we are not happy with the decision," Mpho Motlhabane told Coligny residents on Tuesday afternoon.

Addressing residents in Setswana, Motlhabane said they would apply for an urgent application.

Police officers, farmers, businessmen and some community leaders had earlier met to discuss the way forward.

Motlhabane also condemned the destruction of property and any form of violence.

He said premier Supra Mahumapelo would also address the community on Friday.

Calm Coligny

Motlhabane also appealed to the community to allow their children to go back to school.

He said a forum called Reconciliation, Healing and Renewal would be put together to deal with issues in the farming town.

He said they would be engagements with communities.

On Tuesday morning, the situation in Coligny was calm following violent protests that saw four houses being set alight.

The town's main street, Voortrekker, was packed with members of the media while police patrolled the area.

The N14 near Coligny was still littered with rocks and tyres.

Police spokesperson Sabata Mokgwabone said no arrests have been made.

On Monday, the Coligny Magistrate's Court granted bail of R5 000 each to the two farm workers accused of killing a teenager.

The court gallery was packed with reporters and members of the public, for the application of Pieter Doorewaard, 26, and Philip Schutte, 34.

Matlhomola Moshoeu's parents sat in the front row, accompanied by relatives.

The pair allegedly caught Moshoeu, 16, stealing sunflowers on April 20. They claimed they were driving him to the local police station when he allegedly jumped off their bakkie and broke his neck.

An eyewitness alleges he was pushed off. Some residents claimed he was killed because he was black, which apparently sparked the protests in the area.

Speaking to News24 on Tuesday morning, a school principal Stanny Monyakana said following the verdict, the parents were taken to be treated for high blood pressure at a clinic and later transferred to a doctor in Lichtenburg.

"He [the father] was very devastated. This thing is going to take them time... It's not going to heal overnight."

He said they had requested the family to rest at home.

News24