“We have suffered enough and we hope we won’t have to experience this again”, they say

After multiple attempts to form a council in Nquthu in the north of KwaZulu-Natal, residents finally elected a party on Wednesday that will be able to rule without forming a coalition.

Previously no party had a majority in the municipality, with most of the seats about evenly split between the ANC and IFP. Now the IFP has 19 of the 33 seats and can form a council. From the election last year, the IFP increased its overall total valid votes from 44% to 58%, while the ANC dropped from 42% to 33%. Voter turnout was 60%, slightly up from the 2016 election. According to the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), the number of voters had also increased on the voters roll in the past year.

