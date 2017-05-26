ANC wins only three wards in area despite heavy campaigning

Nquthu residents not duped by 'messiahs' - IFP

25 May 2017

Nquthu - The IFP's victory in the Nquthu by-election shows voters know who the "genuine politicians" are, the party said on Thursday.

"The results prove that voters can now distinguish between genuine politicians - who have their interests at heart - and those who abused state resources and tried to buy votes with food parcels," Inkatha Freedom Party spokesperson Joshua Mazibuko said.

"They were not duped by those who projected themselves as messiahs while their interest was to enrich themselves."

The IFP won 14 out of the 17 wards in the municipality during Wednesday's by-election. The African National Congress won only three wards, despite President Jacob Zuma, his deputy Cyril Ramaphosa and many ANC NEC members having campaigned in the area.

Out of the 33 council seats, the IFP won 19, the ANC 10, the Democratic Alliance two, and the National Freedom Party and Economic Freedom Fighters one each, the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) said on Thursday.

Water, jobs

The IFP won the August 3 local government election with 15 seats to the ANC's 14. The KwaZulu-Natal government dissolved the Nquthu municipal council in February after it failed to elect its leaders, including the mayor and speaker.

Mazibuko said the IFP was ready to "hit the ground running" and deliver basic services.

"We regret the fact that we lost the whole year while the issue of leadership was being dealt with. We are behind schedule," he said.

When they lost the municipality to the ANC in 2011 after it "colluded" with the NFP, the IFP had to put its development projects for the area on hold. It was time to review these projects, he said.

He said the party would make sure people had access to clean water and that young people had jobs to "free themselves from the chains of poverty".

IFP national chair Blessed Gwala said their victory was a clear indication that KwaZulu-Natal residents and SA still trusted the IFP.

"This victory sends a clear message for the general elections in 2019," he said.

The ANC said it appreciated the support it received in those wards it retained.

"We are nonetheless disappointed with the loss of majority in wards in the municipality," spokesperson Zizi Kodwa said in a statement.

"The ANC will go back to the people and continue engaging them on the challenges they are faced with and the role, working together, we can play to realise a better life for all in Nquthu."

Kodwa congratulated the IEC for the free, fair and credible elections.

IEC vice chair Terry Tselane said residents voted in their numbers, despite the fact that Wednesday was not a public holiday.

Fourteen parties contested the election.

