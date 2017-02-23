NEWS & ANALYSIS

Nuke deal in the hands of the High Court - amaBhungane

Sam Sole - Micah Reddy |
22 February 2017
Critics warn that the largest procurement ever in SA has the potential to bankrupt the country

The brinkmanship over government's controversial decision to procure up to 9,600 MW of nuclear power capacity is set to be exposed in the High Court in Cape Town from February 22 to 24.

Two applicants in the case, Earthlife Africa and the Southern African Faith Communities' Environment Institute (SAFCEI), are challenging Energy Minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson's determination to go the nuclear route.

At stake is the largest procurement in the history of South Africa which could cost upwards of R1 trillion, which is roughly the size of the national Budget. 

Critics warn that this deal has the potential to bankrupt the country and that there is enormous room for high-level corruption.

 

 

