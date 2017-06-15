Fighters say SA is in difficult position of having to choose between kleptocracy and colonialists, gangsters and racists

EFF STATEMENT ON DA AND ZILLE'S APOLOGY

13 June, 2017

The EFF notes the apology by Hellen Zille following her racist tweet about colonization. Her apology is accompanied by acceptance of the imposed sanction being permanent; that she will step down from all party positions. We also note that the DA has not extended this sanction to the key position of premiership.

Needless to say that South Africa continues to be in a tale of two evils. As a country, we are in a difficult position of having to choose between kleptocracy and colonialists, gangsters and racists. This will continue to be the reality even in 2019 unless we rise above towards a choice of a radical and progressive left movement that will crush both evils.

Zille was exposed as an untransformed racist who had to shove her directionless pride like a tail between her two legs. However, the reality is that she represents the views and sentiments of many white people in our country. Anti-black racism is precisely exacerbated in the psyche of liberal whites who think they possess struggle credentials.

They suffer because they do not know that what often drove them to fight colonization and apartheid was precisely the patronizing messianism which is rooted in the very racist idea that black people cannot liberate themselves without white contribution.

A future that is truly free, peaceful and just is one that transcends both kleptocracy and racists who think colonization was a good evil.

It is important to put on record that the EFF is not in any alliance or coalition with the DA; we have no relationship with them, none whatsoever. We do not owe them anything in the same way we do not owe anything to the ANC gangsters. Our faith lies in a future without both in government, which can happen in 2019.

Statement issued by the Economic Freedom Fighters, 14 June 2017