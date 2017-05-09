SGB denies this, says DoE was informed on 4 November 2017, day after incident was reported to police

Parktown Boys' school failed to report sex abuse allegations - education dept

8 May 2017

Johannesburg – The Gauteng education department will investigate allegations of sexual abuse at Parktown Boys' High School.

It would seek to determine why the school had failed to report the matter, and the extent of the sex abuse at the school, the department said in a statement on Monday.

It had not received any formal report from the school about the matter, several months after it happened.

"The department became aware only after the issue became public. The failure by the school to report these serious allegations smack of an attempt to sweep them under the carpet."

The Sunday Times reported that more than 20 pupils, aged between 15 and 16, had accused the school’s water polo coach of sexual assault.

The allegations emerged after the teacher, an assistant boarding school master, was caught on a surveillance camera allegedly fondling a 15-year-old pupil’s genitals in the common room of the school's hostel in November last year.

The Grade 10 pupil's mother was informed immediately and the man was arrested that night. He was later released on R3 000 bail.

"Any educator found guilty of this nature of misconduct should be dismissed, as they betray the duty to protect children under their care."

While it respected the court process underway, it said it would be prudent to investigate the matter to determine what further steps must be taken.

Department officials would visit the school on Monday. News24

Update:

We told education dept about sex assault - Parktown Boys' governing body

Johannesburg - Parktown Boys' High School's governing body on Monday denied claims that it never informed the Gauteng education department about sexual assault claims against a teacher.

The school immediately informed its governing body and police of the incident, SGB chairperson Nicholas Greyling said in a statement on Monday.

The Gauteng education department was informed the following day, on November 4, 2016.

On November 3, a teacher looking at CCTV camera footage of the school's hostel, saw an assistant boarding master making inappropriate physical contact with a boy in a common room.

Police were contacted and the perpetrator was arrested that evening.

"He has since been charged with sexual abuse of minors and is awaiting trial. The school banned him from the property pending a hearing, but he resigned with immediate effect."

Failed to report

Counselling and psychological support was provided to the pupils and the school was keeping parents informed.

A senior official with the department's psychological services visited the school and was working closely with it. The school was ensuring "maximum protection" for the affected pupils.

Greyling said the school did not tolerate crime or threats to its pupils.

"We are co-operating with authorities to ensure the full might of the law is enforced." - News24