Parliamentary committee to call in Nkoana-Mashabane over Grace Mugabe

23 August 2017

Cape Town - The International Relations and Co-operation portfolio committee will call in Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane to account for the events that led to Zimbabwe's first lady Grace Mugabe leaving the country on Sunday.

The committee held a workshop on Monday with department officials to discuss national issues on the agenda this term.

A letter written on Monday by Democratic Alliance MP Stevens Mokgalapa requesting the minister be summoned was added as an urgent item.

The multi-party committee resolved unanimously that Nkoana-Mashabane will appear, he told News24 on Wednesday.

More to follow.

