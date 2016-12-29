FF Plus leader says it is clear that the farming community is being targeted

FF Plus leader visits victims of farm attacks in hospital

27 December 2016

The leader of the Freedom Front Plus, Dr. Pieter Groenewald, today visited Joe Astle, one of the victims of the farm attack on Christmas Day outside Leeudoringstad. Mr. Astle is being treated at the Tshepong hospital in Klerksdorp.

Yesterday there was an attempt to transfer Astle and his mother, Karin Nel, to the Life Anncron Clinic in Klerksdorp, but they were sent back Tshepong hospital as the necessary funds for this were not available. Ms. Nel has since been discharged from hospital.

After the visit Dr. Pieter Groenewald said Mr. Astle is being treated well under circumstances and he could talk despite a bullet wound in his mouth.

“The gunshot wound above his left eye also received stitches and Mr. Astle assured me he was satisfied with the care he received. The circumstances in ward 3 I visited was clean and the staff immediately assisted me to visit Mr. Astle.

“He told me that his mother was dismissed and all is well with his grandparents who also survived the attack. Specialists will visit him on Wednesday and a decision will then be made on whether it is safe to remove the bullet in his head,” Dr. Groenewald said.

Dr. Groenewald also said farm murders’ relation to the South African population is currently 130 per 100,000, compared to 33 per 100,000.

“This is a serious problem and it is clear that the farming community are being targeted. There is also an increase in farm attacks for 2016 and it raises further concerns.

“Although the police have stated that farm murders is a priority, the rural protection plan of the police has not yet been properly implemented. There are also unsatisfactory delays to set up reservists in rural areas,” Dr. Groenewald said.

Statement issued by Dr. Pieter Groenewald, FF Plus leader and chief spokesperson: Police, 27 December 2016