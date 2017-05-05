DA believes Minister breached Executive Ethics Code when she stated SASSA would be ready to institutionalise the distribution of grants

Public Protector agrees to DA’s request to probe Dlamini for misleading Parliament

4 May 2017

The DA welcomes the Public Protector, Adv Busisiwe Mkhwebane, granting the DA’s request that her office investigates Social Development Minister, Bathabile Dlamini, for wilfully misleading Parliament.

The DA believes that Dlamini breached the Executive Ethics Code when she delivered her 2016 budget vote speech in Parliament. In her speech, Dlamini stated that SASSA would be ready to institutionalise the distribution of social grants come 1st April 2017.

Yet, less than a year later, SASSA officials informed Parliament’s Social Development Committee that SASSA had failed to procure an alternative service provider.

Last month, Zane Dangor and Thokozani Magwaza filed damning affidavits with the Constitutional Court, in which both claim that Dlamini, not only deliberately tried to ensure that CPS continued with its invalid contract, but also knew since 2015 that SASSA would not be ready to distribute social grants.

The investigation by the PP will be an important step towards finally holding Dodging Dlamini to account for playing political games with the livelihoods of 17 million South Africans.

Issued by Bridget Masango, DA Shadow Minister of Social Development, 4 May 2017