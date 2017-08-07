DA leader says President lied about assisting family members in making contact with cabinet ministers

Public Protector must investigate Zuma family deals with government

New evidence has emerged today indicating that President Jacob Zuma initiated and fostered several relationships between cabinet ministers and his family members and relatives, in order to secure government contracts and other financial benefits for himself and his family.

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Baleka Mbete, has in her possession a sworn affidavit by a former Chief Director in the Department of Public Service and Administration, Mr Brent Simons, claiming that Jacob Zuma lied about assisting family members in making contact with cabinet ministers and securing government contracts. Baleka Mbete must make public this affidavit, ensuring it appears in Parliament's ATC.

I will therefore be writing to the Public Protector, Adv Busisiwe Makwabhane, requesting she launch an investigation into this matter. There now exists prima facie evidence of undue influence and unlawful enrichment, which must be probed. Section 4(a)(iv) of the Public Protector Act empowers her to investigate allegations of “improper or unlawful enrichment, or receipt of any improper advantage, or promise of such enrichment or advantage, by a person as a result of an act or omission in the public administration or in connection with the affairs of government at any level or of a person performing a public function”. This investigation should include a full audit of any dealings between government and members of the Zuma family – specifically Jacob Zuma’s children Duduzane, Khulubuse and Mqondisi.

Simons claims under oath that he was present when Zuma had sent relatives to meet with several cabinet ministers, with the intention to discuss and secure business deals with government. This included threats against government officials. Simons claims that these relationships afforded Zuma relatives a “direct, fraudulent and unfair business advantage for the benefit of the president, his family and friends at the expense of the public good.”

This new revelation adds to the long and growing list of serious transgressions by Jacob which necessitate his removal from office. In Jacob Zuma, we have a president who has no regard for the law. He is focused solely on enriching himself and those closest to him, while millions of South Africans are still trapped in poverty and unemployment.

This coming Tuesday, Parliament will have an opportunity to remove Jacob Zuma from office. We believe this is the first step to moving South Africa forward again. Secret ballot of no secret ballot, the DA will be voting to fire Jacob Zuma in Tuesday’s Motion of No Confidence.

Statement issued by Mmusi Maimane, Leader of the Democratic Alliance, 6 August 2017