PP report: We'll consider our legal options - Absa

20 June 2017
Bank says it met all its obligations in respect of the loan provided by the SA Reserve Bank by October 1995

Statement in Response to Public Protector’s Press Conference

Absa has noted the Public Protector’s statement today regarding her investigation into the SA Reserve Bank’s assistance to Bankorp between 1985 and 1995. Absa acquired Bankorp in April 1992. We have not yet received a copy of the report and we are urgently requesting the Public Protector’s Office to send it to us. Once we have read it we will consider our legal options including seeking a High Court review.

Absa met all its obligations in respect of the loan provided by the SA Reserve Bank by October 1995. It is our firm position that there is no obligation to pay anything to the SA government.

Issued by Absa, 19 June 2017

Updated Statement In Response to Public Protector’s Press Conference

Absa has received the Public Protector’s report on her investigation into the SA Reserve Bank’s assistance to Bankorp between 1985 and 1995. We are currently studying the report and will consider our legal options including seeking a High Court review.

Absa met all its obligations in respect of the loan provided by the SA Reserve Bank by October 1995. It is our firm position that there is no obligation to pay anything to the SA government.

Absa’s response to the Public Prosecutor’s provisional report

Bankorp assistance explained

Issued by Absa, 20 June 2017

 

