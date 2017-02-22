Over 200 injured in head-on collision between two passenger trains

Prasa must impose 'severe' consequences to avoid further accidents - Peters

21 February 2017

Johannesburg – The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) should impose "severe" consequence management measures following a head-on collision between two passenger trains at the Rosslyn station during peak hour on Monday evening, Transport Minister Dipuo Peters said.

"The Railway Safety Regulator must conduct a thorough inspection of the collision scene, call witnesses and produce a report and recommendations to ensure that proper action is taken at the conclusion of the investigation," Peters said in a statement on Tuesday.

Prasa was also urged to take immediate measures to improve safety and reliability of trains.

Peters wanted the agency to also put severe consequence management measures in place and ensure that such incidents did not happen again.

Peters apologised for the inconveniences that might have been caused. Bus services were commissioned to transport commuters between Winternest, Rosslyn and De Wildt train stations, she said.

Over 200 injured

Metrorail spokesperson Lillian Mofokeng earlier told News24 that the final figure on the number of people injured was currently 216.

Mofokeng said 177 commuters were walk-ins, while 38 of the total number were treated for minor to moderate injuries.

One commuter is in a serious, but not critical, condition. The driver of one of the trains is also in a critical condition.

The injured commuters were taken to Kgabo Clinic, Odi Hospital, Dr George Mukhari Hospital, Kalafong Hospital, Tshwane District Hospital and Akasia Hospital.

Mofokeng said the train service for Ga-Rankuwa commuters has been restored.

De Wildt trains are using a single line between Rosslyn and De Wildt stations.

Train delays of approximately 40 minutes can be expected in that corridor.

"A board of inquiry will be instituted to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the cause of the accident and circumstances around it in order to prevent future occurrences," Mofokeng said.

