PRASA welcomes judgment against Swifambo

3 July 2017

Johannesburg – The Passenger Rail Agency of SA (PRASA) has welcomed a judgment in the North Gauteng High Court that set aside the controversial contract for the new locomotives.

"We hope that the successful outcome of this review application will leave no one in doubt that in taking this case up the board acted to curb corruption," the PRASA board said in a statement on Monday.

The contract, awarded to little-known company Swifambo Rail Leasing in 2013, became mired in controversy after an exposé by Rapport newspaper which detailed Afro 4000 locomotives' unsuitability for local rail lines.

In handing down judgment, Judge J Francis remarked: "Harm will be done to the administration of justice if this award is not set aside from the onset. Corruption will triumph of this court does not set aside the tender."

The PRASA board thanked "all the honest and brave PRASA employees who brought these acts of malfeasance to light".

"We also express our appreciation to the members of the public, including the media, who supported the board as attempts were made to scupper the investigations and the prosecution of this case."

