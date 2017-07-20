Union says looming strike is a result of failed wage negotiations since February this year

NEHAWU currently preparing for a strike at NHLS

19 July 2017

The National Education Health & Allied Workers’ Union [NEHAWU] is currently preparing for a national strike at the National Health Laboratory Service [NHLS]. This looming strike is a result of the failed wage negotiations between the employer and organised labour.

The revised demands to the employer are as follows:

- A salary adjustment of 7.3%

- Housing Allowance of R2000 per month

- Shift Allowance of R50 or 45% of hourly rate whichever is the greater

- Core Skills Allowance to increase by 10% and extend to include all those registrable with Statutory Health Councils, e.g. SANC, Pharmacy Council, and HPCSA

- Rural Allowance to be implemented in all areas that are classified as rural areas by government for purpose of state employees

- Danger Allowance of R500 per month and must include drivers, receiving clerks, messengers, cleaners and any other job categories potentially exposed to infectious organisms.

All these demands were submitted to the employer on the 24th February 2017 which later were followed by a marathon of wage negotiations as part of ensuring that workers receives the salary increase on the 1st April 2017. Unfortunately, a deadlock was reached and thus we declared a dispute. All internal processes aimed at resolving the disputed were dismally failed hence the referral of the dispute to the CCMA for facilitation.

The CCMA conciliation was set down for the 13th June 2017 and later parties agreed to extend the conciliation process for proper preparations up to the 22nd June 2017 at NHLS Offices. Both conciliation meetings failed to find suitable solutions to the dispute so as to avoid any eventuality. At this point, we want to confirm that a series of meetings were further convened with both the National Department of Health and management of NHLS with the intention to intervene on the wage dispute in order to avoid the impending strike action.

NEHAWU notes the investigation of maladministration and corruption, the disciplinary action against the CEO and the CFO and also the resignation of the procurement manager, we however taken a decision to embark on a strike action to unlock the impasse. After its national bargaining forum meeting, the union decided to serve the NHLS with a 7 days strike notice on the 18 July 2017 with a plan to comment the strike on the 26 July 2017.

In this regard, the union has developed a national programme which starts with a national day of action in the form of a march which serves as a warning shot to both NHLS and the National Department of Health conveying loud and clear our commitment to take it to the streets if the dispute is not resolved favourable to our members and workers in general. In the meantime our provincial structures are directed to organise provincial marches targeting provincial departments of health. The union currently is mobilising members on the content of its programme of action in order to get ready for the action which will include pickets during lunch-time as a build up toward the full blown strike.

Due to its preparedness to hold a bull by its horns and even prepared to sleep with the hyena if the dispute is resolved, the union calls upon its members to get ready for the battles ahead and wish to communicate to the public that it is an unfortunate and painful decision it had to take as we could not find an option but to withdraw our labour power and exercise our right as protected by the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa. If anyone is to be blamed, should be NHLS and the department of public health for treating workers who are critical at the point of service as nothing by giving them peanuts and slave wage salary increase at this age of the hard-won democracy. It is at this point that we call upon the South African society to join hands with us in our quest to bring back our NHLS into public service (Public Health) as we always advocated through our campaign against agencification and outsourcing public service as they weaken the ability of the state to be responsive to the needs of communities it serve.

Issued by Khaya Xaba, Media Liaison Officer, NEHAWU, 19 July 2017