President Zuma saddened by the passing on of Mr van der Westhuizen

6 February 2017

President Jacob Zuma has expressed deep sadness and extended his heartfelt condolences on the passing of South African rugby legend and former Springbok captain, Mr Joost van der Westhuizen, who passed on today following a long battle with motor neuron disease.

“South Africa has lost a legend and one of the best rugby players that the country has ever produced. On behalf of the Government and the people of South Africa, our heartfelt condolences to Mr van der Westhuizen’s family. May his soul rest in peace," said President Zuma.

The President has also thanked the nation for keeping Mr van der Westhuizen in their thoughts and prayers during his illness.

Issued by Bongani Ngqulunga on behalf of The Presidency, 6 February 2017