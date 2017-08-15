Woman allegedly gunned down by her husband

Primary school teacher shot dead in front of her pupils

Bushbuckridge - A primary school teacher in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga was shot dead in full view of her pupils, allegedly by her husband, on Monday morning.

Police spokesperson Colonel Motsholi Bhembe said school was about to start when the husband approached the principal for permission to speak to his wife, a Grade 2 teacher.

The principal refused, but the man insisted, saying he only needed a few minutes to talk to her, said Bhembe.

Bhembe said the principal granted the man permission.

According to Bhembe, some of the pupils were waiting outside of the classroom when the 40-year-old man approached the teacher and fired one shot at her.

"The 30-year-old woman ran for her life when the man fired two more shots that killed her," Bhembe said.

The man fled the scene.

He said police went to the couple's home and found the man had committed suicide. He had a gunshot wound to the head.

Police are investigating a case of murder and have also opened an inquest docket.

Mpumalanga Department of Education spokesperson Jasper Zwane said they were very disturbed by the incident.

"We are deeply saddened by this tragic accident and hereby send our condolences to the family of the deceased and those who affected by her passing," Zwane said.

Zwane said the department was currently monitoring the situation at the school and had also deployed officials from the wellness section to provide counselling services to the pupils, educators and some family members.

News24