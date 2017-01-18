Power utility has signed payment plans with 21 municipalities

Eskom making some progress with municipal arrear debt

17 January 2017

Eskom is making some progress with collecting money owed to it by municipalities.

Of the 34 municipalities scheduled for supply interruptions during the month of January, Eskom has received payments and signed payment plans with 21 municipalities. As a result, these municipalities have had their supply interruptions suspended.

Eskom Interim Chief Executive Matshela Koko said: “We are immensely encouraged by the kind of response we are witnessing presently and would like to thank all the municipalities that have made an effort to pay their accounts, and committed to their payment agreements.”

The time has come for the outstanding overdue debt to be honoured in full. Eskom is working closely with all stakeholders to ensure that this happens for the sole benefit of, not only Eskom, but the entire South African economy.

Eskom will be monitoring the strict adherence to the payment plans and the payment of current accounts of these municipalities and any defaults will result in the interruption of supply without further notice.

Eskom will continue with the supply interruptions of electricity to the Naledi Municipality in the North West Province between 06h00 – 08h00 and 17h00 – 19h30 today, 17 January 2017.

Issued by Eskom Media Desk, 17 January 2017