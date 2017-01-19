An occasional feature celebrating the wit & wisdom of the colour-blinded and racially obsessed

I

"I believe all white people are structurally racist… I don't believe white South Africans are Africans. They remain settlers as long as they have not returned land to black people. I say white people should leave with what they came on ships with." - New York Times columnist Panashe Chigumadzi quoted in Foreign Policy.

II

''black god needs servants in CT: wind + matches + white owned farms" – BLF activist Lindsay Maasdorp commenting on Facebook on the veld fires in Cape Town and its environs.

We must thank God in good and bad times. My view is that, because wind and fire are God-given elements, they could provide a sense of justice from the perspective of black people deprived of their land up to 400 years ago. We are grateful when God responds to black oppression. If farmers felt blessed by God when it rained on their fields, then oppressed black people could feel blessed if white-owned farms burnt down. We must thank God in good and bad times. The fires could be seen by the oppressed as proof that God existed. – Maasdorp quoted in a News24 article on the controversy on his post.

III

Has #FeesMustFall become anti-white racism?

What is anti-white racism?

When you write on Facebook about a white student you wish you'd 'whipped the white apartheid settler colonial entitlement out of the bastard'?

There can never be racism against white people.

- Rhodes Scholar Ntokozo Qwabe interviewed by Chris Barron in the Sunday Times.

White tears are when white people find expressions of black anger in a racist society to be 'offensive' or better yet 'racist'. I wish every black person would stop entertaining white tears & just drink all of em up for once & for all! - Ntokozo Qwabe again. Facebook.

IV

I would like to remind the good doctor [FF Plus leader Pieter Groenewald] that the reverse of racism is love, and celebration of difference. 'Reverse Racism' is a fantasy of white people who are keen to experience the kinds of oppression that they have used against indigenous people of this country. – “Fuck White People” artist Dean Hutton quoted in News24.

Learn to fuck the white in you too. Fuckwhitepeople.org #fuckwhitepeople. It is the responsibility of people who experience privilege, and express oppressive behaviour, to unlearn so that we can all evolve to our greater potential. To wake. White People are a problem. Hundreds of years of indoctrination into white supremacy has allowed us to exchange large parts of our humanity for comfort. It is not enough to philosophise these issues into “whiteness”. The problem lies at the root of the white identity and those that identify as white. – Dean Hutton (again) on his website fuckwhitepeople.org

V

The narrow perspective of the UCT convocation that has been doing the rounds assumes that the historical ways of engaging at the university (usually hierarchical, patriarchal i.e. colonial) are the only acceptable ones. It assumes that a “business as usual approach” – unaffected by the recent history in which students protested against the mechanisms of exclusion (in the form of financial as well as structural and systemic mechanisms) and were met with resistance from those who are invested in, and would protect, the status quo – is desirable. This narrow view fails to take into account the different experiences of and relationships with UCT which shape our visions for what a decolonised UCT, free of the privileged hegemony that persists, might look like, sound like and be like. – Open letter by Concerned UCT Alumni on the Fallist disruption of UCT’s convocation in December. Daily Maverick.

VI

One of the most nauseating moments was witnessing @GwenNgwenya perform for whiteness so proudly.

How can a room full of old white people who benefited from Apartheid be allowed to chart direction for a decolonised UCT?

So nauseating watching old white people cheer Black people who unnecessarily make VIOLENT neoliberal anti-Black statements.

Removal of Sinethemba "Amanda Gwen" Ngwenya from the racist-funded IRR must coincide with the shutdown of the IRR #AmandaDegrees #AmandaGate

- A few of the innumerable Facebook posts directed by engineering graduate Kamau Macua against IRR COO Gwen Ngwenya for Ngwenya’s opposition to Max Prices’s agreement with the Fallists at UCT’s convocation. Macau claimed repeatedly and falsely that Ngwenya did not have the degrees she had.

Tha debate raised by the conundrum of how to deal with "non-whites" and sell- outs raised by tha "outing" of Amanda (the DA agent) has now put on the table firmly the urgent need to finally come up with a protocol by tha black radical movements on how to deal with this matter. how do we deal With non whites in a manner that does not surrender them to whiteness? people like Amanda, Cyril, Mmusi: (those who gave DA power in the metros), Zuma: all other sell outs and house nigger must be given the option of coming back to the black zone but they need to repent and confess their sins. on our part; we must always be ready to engage those who have fallen into the white sin.” – BLF leader Andile Mngxitama commenting on Facebook on the Fallist social media campaign against Ngwenya.

VIII

Radical economic transformation is dealt a heavy blow by Exxaro. Indeed black management control is necessarily progressive. So Exxaro decides to show @Eskom_SA a finger instead of radically transforming and has no decency to even engage on this matter.- Acting Eskom CEO Matshela Koko responding to a Business Day report on the decision by Eskom coal supplier Exxaro to reduce its BEE shareholding to 30% from 50%. Twitter here and here.

IX

Again I ask, how could Wits Press and other Wits-linked journals (local and international) create stumbling blocks for the daughter of the celebrated former vice chancellor? Few black academics enjoy these privileges. Note, I am not casting aspersions on the quality of Bozzoli’s writings for I have neither read nor intend to read them. The point is, many blacks with quality manuscripts struggle to get publishing deals, either books or journals. There is a lot of gatekeeping in the academic world which is controlled by the same apartheid-era networks with a stranglehold on knowledge production.- Busani Ngcaweni responding in the Daily Maverick to Belinda Bozzoli’s critique of now ex- SABC chairperson Prof Mbulaheni Maguvhe’s publication record.