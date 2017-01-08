Cyril Ramaphosa's plans, including a mini rally, however had to be cut short due to the rain

Johannesburg - Rain across Gauteng dampened many of the activities the ANC had planned for Saturday ahead of its 105th birthday celebrations on Sunday.

The party had deployed its top officials across Soweto to drum up support for its January 8 statement rally at Orlando stadium.

They had planned on door-to-door campaigns and mini rallies, but some of these had to be scaled down.

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the houses of former party stalwarts Elias Motsoaledi and Lilian Ngoyi before going on a door-to-door campaign in Orlando West.

“Our presence here was really to reconnect but also to draw inspiration for Sunday when we will be celebrating 105 years. For us it is really a joy to visit the homes of elderly people who have participated in our struggle for liberation," Ramaphosa said during his visit.

"The reception has been hugely positive. People in Orlando West... are delighted that the 105th celebration is [being] held in Soweto."

On Friday the ANC urged people to flock to the stadium on Sunday, despite the prediction of more rain.

“We are expecting that it is going to rain, that is what the weather forecast is saying. We are appealing to our people to come to the celebration in numbers but they must come prepared and anticipate that it is going to rain. Rain must never stop us celebrating milestones," secretary general secretary Gwede Mantashe said.

As many as 800 buses have been organised for the event, with surrounding provinces, Mpumalanga and Free State, sending hundreds of buses between them.

Free State chairperson Ace Magashula confirmed the province was sending 280 buses.

