NEWS & ANALYSIS

Ramaphosa announces Pandor for deputy for #CR17

News24 |
06 November 2017
Deputy president vows to build an ANC that is 'stronger' and 'renewed'

Ramaphosa announces Pandor for deputy for #CR17

6 November 2017

Johannesburg - Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his running mates at a rally in Sekhukhuneland, Limpopo on Sunday.

"Support comrade Naledi Pandor for deputy president," he urged supporters at the #CR17 rally in Tafelkop.

For secretary general, he named former KwaZulu-Natal ANC chairperson Senzo Mchunu, for national chairperson he named current secretary general Gwede Mantashe, and for treasurer general Paul Mashatile, the chairperson of the party in Gauteng.

He vowed that he would build an ANC that is "stronger" and "renewed".

The party goes to its elective conference in December and will vote in the next round of top office bearers.

News24

 

MUST WATCH: Solar energy, battery tech set to BURY companies like Eskom
BACKSTORY: Zupta protester James Gubb on THAT R100k fine: ‘I was an easy target’
Paul O’Sullivan blows his cover: Why I helped Jacques Pauw – and you should fight Zupta, too
State threatens parents’ rights with radical education bill — Philip Rosenthal
Lost in a political windstorm: Renewable energy in South Africa – Chris Yelland

iSERVICE FEED