Deputy President will be asked what steps govt has taken to stabilise them to advance economic transformation and growth

Ramaphosa to face questions about Guptas, unemployment

23 August 2017

Cape Town – Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to answer questions about the Gupta family’s influence at Eskom, confidence in state-owned enterprises, and unemployment, in the National Assembly on Wednesday.

The question session is scheduled to start at 15:00.

ANC MP Ndabakayise Gcwabaza will ask him how investor confidence in the SOEs can be maintained and what steps government has taken to stabilise them to advance economic transformation and growth.

Agang SA MP Andries Tlouamma will ask Ramaphosa how long he has known about "a certain family’s alleged influence" at Eskom and what he has done "to stop this rot”.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane will ask him if he offered National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete "his considered views" on whether to allow the motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma on August 8 to be conducted by secret ballot.

He will ask Ramaphosa what government has done this year to address the country’s unemployment “crisis”.

Parliamentary rules state that questions to Ramaphosa must be submitted to the Speaker at least 16 days before they are scheduled to be answered.

The Speaker needs to ensure each question complies with the rules and guidelines determined by the National Assembly's rules committee.

News24