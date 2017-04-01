Organisation outraged by Zuma's actions and will seek legal action

OUTA expresses outrage and seeks legal action on cabinet reshuffle

31 March 2017

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) expresses extreme outrage and disappointment at President Zuma's cabinet reshuffle.

This action lacks democratic rationale and is not done with the best interests of the country at heart. It is clear other interests have dictated the president's actions and that South Africa as a nation will be poorer as a result. This will come as a major blow to our fragile economy as a ratings downgrade is surely imminent.

"It is time for Civil Society and the business community to take a stand to use every lawful means possible to bring the necessary pressure to reinstate Pravin Gordhan as Minister of Finance, and persuade President Zuma to step down." says Wayne Duvenage, OUTA Chairperson. "We cannot let the personal intrests of one man hold the people of South Africa to ransom."

OUTA, with other civil society organisations, is exploring legal action and will persuade influential people in authority to support this objective. The time for effective civil intervention has arrived and civil society needs to take a stand for the benefit of all in our country.

Issued by Wayne Duvenage, OUTA Chairperson, 31 March 2017