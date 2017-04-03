This was for the rape of two women, and murder of their husbands

Johannesburg - Three men who raped two women and killed their husbands in Rhodes Park were each sentenced to four life terms in prison on Friday.

Judge Papi Masopa sentenced the three in the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Friday, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Louw said.

Admore Ndlovu, 23, Thabo Nkala, 25, and Mduduzi Mathibela Lawrence, 32, were each sentenced to two life terms for raping the women and two life terms for killing their husbands, Louw said.

They were also given 15 years for robbery. The 15 years would run concurrently with the life terms.

"We welcome the sentence. It's a reassurance for our commitment as NPA in reducing violent crimes through successful prosecution of such crimes," Louw said.

The three were on Tuesday found guilty of robbery.

They were part of a 12-man gang that attacked the two couples in the park in Kensington on the evening of Saturday, October 17, 2015. The couples went there for a walk following a church service.

The four were forced to lie on the ground. A knife was used to cut off the underwear of both women before they were raped.

Their husbands, Zukisa Kela and Sizwe Tyeke, were forced to strip and were ordered into the lake, where they drowned. Police divers found the bodies.

The gang stole some of their clothes, jewellery, and cellphones.

