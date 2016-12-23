Union says 845 deaths have been recorded since beginning of month, indicating a 17% increase

POPCRU concerned about rising road carnages

21 December 2016

The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (POPCRU) is increasingly worried about the number of road carnages during this December month as compared to the previous year.

With a total of 845 losses of life having been recorded since the beginning of the month to date, indicating a 17% increase as compared to statistics in the previous year around the same time, a speedy resolution needs to be realised.

Law enforcement officials are tirelessly out in their numbers in ensuring our roads are kept safer during this festive season, and motorists need to take more precautions and responsibilities.

We urge all law enforcement officials to act decisively against those disregarding stipulated laws on our roads, and all road users to renounce from speeding, be patient, take regular breaks, fasten their seat belts and refrain from drinking and driving.

Cell phone use has also been a major contributory factor to these carnages, and the use of SMS devices while driving must be refrained from.

POPCRU is giving all necessary support to the Department of Transport in urging motorists to obey traffic rules and exercise restraint across all routes to destinations.

Issued by Nkosinathi Mabhida, Deputy President, POPCRU, 21 December 2016