Roof collapse at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Hospital

2 March 2017

I have seen the collapsed roof section at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Hospital and I hope desperately that there are no deaths.

We know that some people have been pulled from the rubble and were injured.

Staff have told me that stones were moved onto the section of the roof which collapse onto the hospital street level.

Staff at the Hospital have warned in the past of the leaking Hospital roofs and other structural problems in the building.

The entire hospital must be urgently assessed to ensure it is safe.

Issued by Jack Bloom, DA Gauteng Shadow MEC for Health, 2 March 2017