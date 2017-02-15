Michael Sun says his dept has stepped up efforts in eradication of drugs, prostitution and other crimes in area

Rosettenville: Department of Public Safety steps up efforts to increase safety of residents

14 February 2017

The City of Johannesburg has developed a clear action plan to make Joburg safer.

The Department of Public Safety has stepped up its effort in the eradication of drugs, prostitution and other crimes in Rosettenville.

In line with the Department’s legislative mandates - being crime prevention, by-law enforcement and traffic management, the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) has increased efforts to clamp down on crime and increase the safety of Rosettenville residents:

1. Visible policing: JMPD patrols have increased with 63 JMPD officers and 29 vehicles deployed to the area;

2. Pro-active policing: stop-and-searches play a vital role in crime prevention. We have, since 9 February, stopped and searched 636 vehicles and 851 persons in the area;

3. Specialised operation: the JMPD K9 Unit is effective in their “Silent Operations”. Based on the tip-offs received from the community, the K9 Unit has been making arrests and a positive impact on deterrence.

I am aware of Rosettenville residents’ suffering and the City will respond to residents’ needs. Lawlessness has been ignored for too long and there is no quick fix to address these problems.

However, the City will not hesitate in our efforts to fight crime.

With the support and cooperation of the community, we will sweep the criminals from our neighbourhoods and make Rosettenville, and subsequently other areas in the City, a safer place for our residents to live, work and play.

Issued by Michael Sun, MMC for Safety, 14 February 2017