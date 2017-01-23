“It has never been bad like this” says Motherwell resident

Residents of Motherwell in Port Elizabeth have expressed anger at the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality for failing to collect rubbish regularly. They claim the dump sites were last cleared in early December.

The dump sites mostly located alongside streets are overwhelmed with garbage. Residents described how they fear for the health of their children who play in the garbage because they don’t have parks.

The worst affected areas are NU8 and the informal settlements of Powerline and Endlovini.

Headman Janjies, 57, of Powerline informal settlement complained that the overflowing rubbish near his shack is attracting rodents and flies. “I have been living here for more than 20 years but it has never been bad like this.The place is covered with rotten garbage. The smell that comes from here is so heavy that some of the shack owners no longer live indoors. The municipality last collected rubbish in December.”

