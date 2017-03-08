Country trails Venezuela in measure combining inflation and unemployment

South Africa has been projected to be the 2nd most miserable economy in the world in the most recent index, according to Bloomberg.

The Misery Index is an economic indicator created to determine the economic prosperity of the average citizen in a country. It is calculated by adding the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate to the annual inflation rate. The index deems that a higher rate of unemployment and inflation create negative economic and social costs on a country.

Some economists have argued that there is a strong correlation between a country’s misery score and their crime rate.

