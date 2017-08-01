DA says it is highly likely that amount is even higher and shows how poorly the airline has been managed

SAA investigation reports reveal possible R5.7 billion in irregular contracts

31 July 2017

The DA has now received some of the SAA investigation reports we have been calling for for the last eight months. Although possibly incomplete and given to us in hard copy, these reports go to well over 1000 pages.

The DA will be going through them with a fine tooth comb but a preliminary look shows that a full third of SAA contracts, amounting to R5.7 billion, may have been irregular.

A preliminary look at a sample size of 38 contracts investigated by EY, shows 32% of SAA contracts were in the category deemed most problematic.

It is highly likely that this amount may be much higher if all contracts are considered and just goes to show how poorly the airline has been managed.

Issued by Alf Lees, DA Shadow Deputy Minister of Finance, 31 July 2017