Nomsa Philiso and Thabile Dlamini to serve in the interim roles for three months

SABC appoints acting CEO, CFO

24 July 2017

Johannesburg - The SABC has appointed an interim CEO and CFO following the recent resignation of James Aguma, who had previously served in both roles.

Spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago told News24 on Monday that Nomsa Philiso and Thabile Dlamini had been appointed acting CEO and CFO respectively, last week.

They would serve in the interim roles for three month, with their tenures ending in October.

News24