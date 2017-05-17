Molefe has been reappointed to 'open the coffers of Eskom for looting'

SACP protesters call on entire Eskom board to resign

16 May 2017

Cape Town - The Western Cape SACP on Tuesday staged an illegal protest in front of the Cape Town Convention Centre (CTICC), calling for the entire Eskom board to resign.

Reappointed Eskom chair Brian Molefe was expected to address the African Utility Week at the CTICC in the morning, but unexpectedly cancelled his appearance.

Provincial South African Communist Party secretary Benson Ngqentsu said the protest is against the continued looting at the parastatal.

"Brian Molefe has been redeployed to open the coffers of Eskom for looting," Ngqentsu told News24.

"He and the entire board should resign,'' he said.

Private security

Roughly about 50 SACP supporters gathered outside the CTICC with a strong police presence.

They were holding up posters calling on Parliament to hold an enquiry into Eskom, Prasa and PetroSA. One poster read: "Do not extend the CPS/NET1 contract".

Private security was posted every entrance of the building.

CTICC spokesperson Susan Davis said they are in conversation with event organisers to ensure the safety of delegates.

Earlier on Tuesday, Davis said she was on the way to organise security on the convention floor.

Protestors were asked to exit the convention square by police, when the shouted "Pantsi Eskom Pantsi."

"Pantsi Jacob Zuma pantsi," was later shouted by protesters.

Ngqentsu earlier said the relevant authorities were not available on Monday to gain the necessary permission for the protest.

News24