Khomotso Phahlane denies directorate's claim, says there was no such plan in the works

Could a raid on IPID's offices be imminent?

Johannesburg - Police watchdog IPID is expecting the police’s national Intervention Unit to raid their offices as part of what they believe is a counter attack to their ongoing investigation into Acting National Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane.

News24 understands the raid will be an attempt to prove that the allegations Phahlane made in Parliament where he alleged that the Independent Police Investigative Directorate is not independent and is being controlled by outsiders.

Phahlane called IPID “OPID” in reference to forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan.

IPID denied this and maintains that if a raid does happen, it will be on the instructions of Phahlane who they believe is interfering in their investigation into him.

Last week IPID launched an urgent application before the Pretoria High Court to interdict Phahlane and a team of detectives from the North West who have charged the two investigating officers in the Phahlane corruption and money laundering case.

The members of the North West team are themselves the centre of at least seven investigations by IPID on allegations of torture and murder.

IPID said in the court papers that a police officer who is being investigated by IPID should not be allowed to in turn investigate any IPID official.

An affidavit by IPID executive Robert McBride in the court papers revealed that they have referred their Phahlane case to the National Prosecuting Authority.

Police spokesperson Major General Sally de Beer however said they were unaware of such an action, referring to the raids that could take place.

But IPID is convinced the raid is being planned.

“It is shocking that a suspect in an investigation could stoop to such levels to shield himself from a legitimate investigation,” said IPID spokesperson Moses Dlamini. “The audacity to abuse power and disregard for the rule of law for personal interest is staggering.”

In a press statement IPID said the raid was on the instruction of Phahlane and that the National Intervention Unit was on standby for the raid.

McBride said it was shocking that police resources would be used to shield a suspect just because of the position he holds. He said this was reminiscent of similar conduct by the same policemen, who arrested Advocate Gerrie Nel and others "to protect their masters".

IPID said they will not stop their investigations as the allegations are serious and they have so far found merit in them. IPID said they would safeguard their independence and is committed to investigating without fear, favour or prejudice.

Spokesperson for the police minister Vuyo Mhaga said Minister Fikile Mbalula would not necessarily be aware of a planned raid on IPID’s offices.

“This standoff between the police and IPID, the Minister cannot really be seen as getting involved. He cannot interfere on matters between units,” Mhaga said.- News24

Update:

Suggestion I ordered raid IPID offices 'outrageous' - Phahlane

Johannesburg – Acting national commissioner Lieutenant General Khomotso Phahlane has described as “outrageous” reports that he instructed the National Intervention Unit to raid the IPID’s offices.

"We can categorically state that there were no plans by the South African Police Service, on my instructions or to my knowledge, to raid IPID's offices," he said in a statement on Wednesday.

Phahlane was responding to a statement by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate, in which it said it had learned “with shock” that police, on Phahlane’s instructions, were planning to raid its national office.

“The IPID has obtained reliable information that the National Intervention Unit (NIU) was told to be on standby for the raid,” spokesperson Moses Dlamini said.

“If the information is true, this is yet more evidence of a systematic campaign to try and derail the investigation against General Phahlane, who is being investigated for various allegations, including corruption, defeating the ends of justice and money laundering.”

Phahlane said the IPID was on a “propaganda campaign” and trying to cast the police service in a bad light. He said the IPID claimed to have “reliable information” about the planned raid, but had failed to say where the information came from and why it had not yet been carried out.

Phahlane said he was initially reluctant to comment on the matter through the media because he considered it “unethical and counterproductive” to do so. He respected the view of Parliament’s police committee that the media not be used as a platform to resolve such issues.

