Resignation comes after a 'consultative process' says Minister

SASSA CEO Thokozani Magwaza resigns

17 July 2017

Johannesburg – Minister of Social Development Bathabile Dlamini on Monday confirmed that SA Social Security Agency CEO Thokozani Magwaza has resigned.

Dlamini said this was done after a "consultative process" led by the head of legal services Advocate Nkosinathi Dladla.

"The department would like to thank Mr Magwaza for the role he played as the CEO of Sassa and wish him well in his future endeavours."

News24